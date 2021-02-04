Delhi Republic Day violence was pre-planned? Police reveal the sinister plot

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Police says tool kit shared by Greta Thunberg was similar to what happened in Delhi on January 26.

The Delhi Police on Thursday that it has taken cognizance of the 'tool kit' similar to that shared by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg in her tweet. The intention of the 'tool kit' was to create social disharmony in India amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the police said.

Briefing the press, Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police said that the 'tool kit' has been in the public domain since some time and investigations have revealed that it was authored by a pro-Khalistan group.

"We haven't named anybody in the FIR, it's only against the creators of 'tool kit' which is a matter of investigation and Delhi Police will be investigating that case," he said.

"Sections in FIR are 124 A IPC-spreading disaffection against Govt of India, it's regarding sedition, 153 A-promoting hatred amongst various communities on social/cultural/religious grounds, same is 153 & 120 B for criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan," Ranjan added.

The Delhi Police' briefing came shortly after reports emerged that an FIR has been filed against Greta Thunberg for her tweets supporting protesting farmers. She had shared the contentious tool kit in one of her tweets.

"I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest," the 18-year-old tweeted after reports of case filed against her.

Earlier, the Delhi Police said it has launched action against alleged "fake posts" on social media platforms related to the violence that broke out on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor protest and has registered four cases in the matter.

The police said they have noticed some social media behaviours in the last few days where fake news is circulating about police firing against the protesters, despite the fact that over 500 police personnel were injured due to restrained action against the violent and rampaging protesters.

"Fake news about resignation by 200 police personnel in support of farmers' protest, and old images and videos of law and order action that are unrelated to the current situation in Delhi are being peddled to generate resentment against the administration," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal had said.

