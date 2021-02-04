3-hour-long 'chakka jaam' on Feb 6: Rakesh Tikait vows to intensify farmers protest

Image Source : ANI There will be a 3-hour-long 'chakka jaam' on Feb 6, says BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday once again reiterated that they will block roads on Saturday February 6 in order to make their voice heard with respect to their demand of repealing the 3 farm laws.

"There'll be a three-hour-long 'chakka jaam' on 6th Feb. It won't take place in Delhi but everywhere outside Delhi. The people that will be stuck in it will be given food and water. We will tell them what is the government doing with us," Rakesh Tikait said.

He also said, "there is no harm in Hollywood artists supporting farmers' movement, I don't know them personally, but they are supporting without any expectation. If Samyukta Kisan Morcha has thanked them, Kisan Union will do the same."

On Wednesday, the Kisan Mahapanchayat amid the presence of thousands of farmers in Jind district of Haryana unanimously adopted a resolution to revoke the three contentious farm laws where BKU leader Rakesh Tikait announced that "if their demands were not accepted, they will hold another 'mahapanchayat' of India level".

To gather support and build up momentum for the farmers' agitation, Tikait reached Kandela village near here to address the 'mahapanchayat' where he was given a grand welcome. Tikait was accompanied by state Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

Kandela 'khap' President Tek Ram, the organiser of the 'mahapanchayat', said besides revoking the farm laws, the resolution demanded that the government ensure that the farmers get MSP (minimum support price) for their crops and withdrawal of cases against farmers booked for violence on Republic Day in Delhi.

Ram said representatives of at least 50 'khaps' or community courts from across the state participated in the 'mahapanchayat', which came days after the other mahapanchayat held in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

