Iran conducts surgical strike inside Pakistan to free Revolutionary Guards abducted by terrorists: Reports

Iran has reportedly conducted a surgical strike deep inside Pakistan to free its Revolutionary Guards who were kidnapped by Baloch terrorists.

According to media reports, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) freed two of its guards in an operation inside Pakistan.

IRGC reportedly released a statement confirming the action. The 'successful intelligence operation' was carried out on Tuesday night, the statement said.

As many as 12 Iranian guards were kidnapped on October 16, 2018 by the Pakistan-based Iranian Sunni extremist group, Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), at the Mirjaveh border point in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province and were transferred to Pakistan.

Five of the kidnapped security men were rescued in November that year.

