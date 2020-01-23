'No role for third party on Kashmir issue': MEA on Trump's fresh offer for help

Image Source : PTI No role for third party in Kashmir issue, says MEA on Trump's fresh offer for help

There is no role for any third party in the Kashmir issue which has to be resolved bilaterally with Pakistan and the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment for engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. The ministry's assertion came in response to US President Donald Trump's fresh offer to "help" in resolving the issue.

"Our position on the Kashmir issue and third party mediation has been very clear and consistent. Let me reiterate that there is no role for any third party in this matter," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said when asked about Trump's offer.

"If there are any bilateral issues between India and Pakistan that needs to be discussed, it should be done between the two countries under provisions of Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. But onus is on Pakistan to create such conducive conditions - free from terror, hostility and violence," he added.

Addressing the media with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos on Tuesday, Trump said that the US was watching the developments related to Kashmir "very closely" and repeated his offer to "help" resolve the matter.

Kumar said issues have to be resolved bilaterally and the onus was on Pakistan to create an environment for engagement.

Pakistan's attempt to create an alarmist situation in Kashmir failed and the global community understands its double standards, he said in response to another question.

