Ghar wapsi: Newly-elected MCD councillors switch back to Congress hours after joining AAP

MCD Elections: Within hours of joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, two newly-elected Congress councillors and party leader Ali Mehdi again switched back to the grand old party. Also, the leaders issued an "apology" to Congress for making a blunder by changing their roots. Mehdi and two councillors -- Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon -- joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday. Sabila won from ward number 243, Mustafabad, while Khatoon won from ward number 245, Brij Puri.

Taking to the microblogging site, Mehdi termed his decision as the biggest mistake and cast himself as a "loyal worker" of the grand old party and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"I made a huge mistake. I accept my fault and ask for an apology from Rahul Gandhi with folded hands," Mehdi said in the video.

After Mehdi and two councillors joined the AAP, residents of Mustafabad staged a protest. Videos of protests that emerged on social media showed people raising slogans against Mehdi and burning his effigy.

Delhi Congress vice-president Mudit Aggarwal had alleged that AAP was trying to "lure" some other party councillors also.

Notably, among 250, the grand old party managed to win nine seats in the recent MCD polls. On the other hand, the AAP wrested power from the BJP in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the Saffron Party won 104.

