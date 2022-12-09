Days after MCD elections, Delhi Congress vice-president, two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Follow us on Image Source : @AAMAADMIPARTY/TWITTER Blow to Delhi Congress

New Delhi: Within days of the "drastic performance" of the Congress in the latest concluded Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, its Delhi unit vice-president Ali Mehdi and two newly elected councillors joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday. While addressing a press conference in the national capital, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said that the two new councillors-- Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon-- joined the decade-old party.

Pathak asserted that the leaders joined the brigade of the AAP after witnessing developmental works in Delhi under the leadership of the incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“We have invited the BJP and Congress to work for the betterment of Delhi. I am very happy to announce that Delhi Congress vice-president Ali Mehdi and the party’s two newly elected councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon are joining AAP,” Pathak said.

It is worth mentioning that Sabila Begum won from ward number 243, Mustafabad, and Nazia Khatoon won from ward number 245, Brij Puri. Notably, among 250, the grand old party managed to win nine seats in the recent MCD polls.

On the other hand, the AAP wrested power from the BJP in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the Saffron Party won 104.

During the presser, Mehdi said he decided to join AAP as he wants development in his area.

“We have decided to join the AAP after seeing the development work done by Kejriwal. We want development in our area. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, the AAP party is working hard to develop the capital,” Mehdi said.

