MCD election battle goes filmy; AAP, BJP attack each other with hilarious posters

As poll battle in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) entered the last leg, the political attacks intensified in the national capital. Politicians are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters and cry down opponents’ promises.

Interestingly, a parallel poll battle is underway on social media along with on-ground intense election campaigns.

Notwithstanding the fact that politicians often go onslaught against rivals with tradition-heavy words (Karara Jawab kind) studded remarks and rhetorics, this time some creativity on social media surprises the political observers.

Bharatiya Janta Party leaders resorted to creative ‘sale placards’ taking jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over ticket-selling allegations.

Delhi BJP Twitter handle on November 22 posted a sale placard mentioning- “AAP's Ticket Mega Sale” “AAPKart”

Some posters on social media appeared with filmy flavors. IT cells of AAP and BJP engage in a poster war by creating Bollywood-style placards.

BJP posted a poster that featured jailed minister Satyendar Jain, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia calling them ‘Badmaash company’. ‘Badmaash Company’ is Shahid Kapoor starer movie (2010).

“These days a company is ruling in Delhi, whose job is to loot money, cheat, lie and get their work done. The name of this company is Badmaash company and the company's #CEO is the biggest badass #JhoothaKejriwal,” tweeted Delhi BJP.

AAP also responded with creative posters. Kejriwal’s party posted a graphics image featuring top BJP leaders with caption ‘Thugs of Delhi Ke Kale Karnamon Ki Block Buster- BJP ka Sapna Money-Money. The poster is inspired by Bollywood movies- Gangs of Wasseypur and Apna Sapna Money Money.

Surprisingly, the third biggest player in the ongoing election Congress’ Twitter handle is filled with traditional anti-BJP/AAP posters and video clips of its leaders.

The voting is scheduled to be held on 4 December 2022 to elect 250 councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

