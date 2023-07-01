Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur violence: Assam CM Sarma assures of peace, says 'situation will improve in 7-10 days'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Saturday that the state and central governments are working "silently" to restore peace and that the situation in neighboring Manipur will improve within seven to ten days.

In excess of 100 individuals have lost their lives in the ethnic brutality among the Meitei and Kuki people groups in Manipur since conflicts initially began on May 3.

Assam CM takes swipe at Congress

He lashed out at Congress and claimed that "relative peace has come in the northeastern state," which indicates that the opposition party is concerned.

Conversing with reporters in Dibrugarh, the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor said, "The situation in Manipur is improving day by day. I am of the view that in the next one week to 10 days, there will be more improvement."

Sarma guaranteed that there has been a great deal of progress in the adjoining state somewhat recently.

The Union Home Ministry and the Manipur government are working quietly.

“Silently, the Manipur government and the Union home ministry are working. You can see what was the level of violence a month ago and what it is today,” he said, adding, “I can tell you with guarantee that there has been a vast improvement in the situation.”

While taking a swipe at Congress, he said, "Now, the Congress is crying about Manipur when relative peace has come. They should have cried when the situation was volatile."

