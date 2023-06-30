Manipur: High voltage drama unfolds in Imphal over CM N Biren Singh's resignation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Biren N Singh

Manipur unrest: Drama galore in Imphal as Manipur CM N Biren Singh arrived at Governor's House to tender his resignation. However, a big crowd of his supporters stopped him outside and urged him not to step down. The crowd even tore the resignation letter that the CM was carrying. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Amid speculations over his resignation, CM Biren Singh through a tweet clarified that he will be giving up his post.

Earlier in the afternoon, hundreds of youth wearing black shirts and women sat down in front of the CM’s residence demanding that Biren Singh should not resign. Sources said there were strong rumours in Imphal since morning that the chief minister was contemplating resigning from the post after renewed violence in the state on Thursday that claimed three more lives and left 5 injured.

