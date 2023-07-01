Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur: Schools to remain closed till July 8 | DETAILS

Manipur: The state government on Friday ordered to defer the resumption of normal classes at all schools in Manipur as the situation continues to remain tense. According to the official notice, the schools will remain closed till July 8. The order read, "The resumption of normal classes for all schools in the state, as issued vide order of even no. dated 19-06-2023, stands deferred till 08-07-2023 or until further order, whichever is earlier."

"All Zonal Education officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly," the order read further.

"This is issued with the approval of the Government vide letter no. MISC5-10/1/2023 EDN (S)-EDN(S) dated June 30, 2023," it added.

The state police earlier on Friday had informed that the situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing in the past 24 hours. Officials also informed that the situation is under control and normal in most of the districts in Manipur.

Earlier on May 3, ethnic clashes broke out after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

