Image Source : PTI Man held for molesting woman at quarantine centre in Maharashtra (Representational image)

A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 23-year-old woman at a COVID-19 quarantine facility at a village in Brahmapuri tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Sunday, when the victim, who was quarantined at a zilla parishad school at Nanhori village, was allegedly molested by a villager, an official said.

The victim had returned to the village from Pune on May 15 and was placed under institutional quarantine, where the accused allegedly entered the premises and molested her, the official said.

A case was registered against the arrested accused under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

