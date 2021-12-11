Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat: Man arrested for posting derogatory remarks about General Rawat on social media

A man has been arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks in a Facebook post about the late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, police said on Saturday. Accused Firoz Diwan used objectionable words about Gen Rawat, thereby "hurting the feelings of people and Armed Forces", said a police official. India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat and his wife Madhulika were killed along with 11 others in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

"Facebook user named Anuj Dhiman Sharma posted a tribute to Gen Rawat and others killed in the crash on the same day," said the official.

"In his comment on the post, Diwan used objectionable words against Rawat that hurt the dignity of his position and feelings of people and the Armed Forces," he added.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Diwan at Bharuch rural police station under IPC sections 153 (giving provocation with intention to cause riot), 153 (B) (imputations prejudicial to national integration) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) besides provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Diwan was arrested on Friday and further probe was on, the police official added.

