Mamata on minister Partha Chatterjee's arrest: BJP is wrong if it thinks it can break my party using agencies

West Bengal SSC scam: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a statement has said that she doesn't support corruption or any wrongdoing, after her cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam.

"If anyone is found guilty, he or she must be punished, but I condemn malicious campaign against me," she said after the arrest of minister Partha Chatterjee.

"The truth must come out but within a time frame," Mamata said.

Hitting out at the saffron party, Mamata said, "BJP is wrong if it thinks it can break my party using agencies."

Chatterjee was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneshwar on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness.

Chatterjee, who has several health issues, was admitted to the ICCU of the state-run SSKM Hospital hours after the senior minister was remanded to two-day ED custody by a city court.

He was later moved to a cabin after his condition improved "a bit", an official of the hospital said.

Several tests including ECG were conducted on the TMC secretary general.

"He is stable at the moment. A team of doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition," the official said.

However, on Monday, doctors said that he has 'no serious illness'.

"We have examined him, and he has no serious illness to be admitted to the hospital," said Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar. "He will be released today. We have sent the finding reports to Calcutta High Court".

