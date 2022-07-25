Parliament monsoon session: 4 Cong MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House amid a protest by opposition MPs during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Parliament monsoon session: Four Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla. Amid continuous disruptions, the Chair named Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas.

Later, Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to suspend the four for the rest of the session. The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and Rajendra Agarwal who was chairing the proceedings announced their suspension. He later adjourned the proceedings for the rest of the day.

Congress reacted sharply to the development saying, "Govt trying to intimidate us by suspending our MPs; they were trying to raise issues which matter to people."

Earlier, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned amid protests by Opposition members over price rise. Speaker Om Birla had warned the protesting members, including from the Congress, TMC and DMK, that those who continue to shout slogans, display placards would have to do it outside the House.

Earlier, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned amid protests by Opposition members over price rise. Speaker Om Birla had warned the protesting members, including from the Congress, TMC and DMK, that those who continue to shout slogans, display placards would have to do it outside the House.

As the Opposition members continued to protest, a visibly peeved Birla told them that the government was ready to discuss issues raised by them and stressed that people want the House to function. With the din continuing, the proceedings were adjourned after the Question Hour went on for around 20 minutes.

