Kharge at Ramlila Maidan rally says, ‘Rahul Gandhi gave his life, was torn into pieces’, BJP mocks | VIDEO

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made a goof up while attacking the BJP during the ‘Maha Rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday (March 31), and said that Rahul Gandhi, instead of Rajiv Gandhi, “gave his life and his body was torn into pieces”. Rahul Gandhi was present on the stage during Kharge’s slip of tongue. BJP leader Amit Malviya took a swipe at Kharge after the video of the remark went viral.

What did Kharge say?

Addressing a rally against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the alleged liquor scam, Kharge said, “We (Congress) fought, shed blood to win India its freedom. Indira Gandhi ji gave her life to keep the nation united. Rahul Gandhi ji apna jaan diye, unke sharir ke tukde tukde ho gaye (Rahul Gandhi gave his life, his body was torn into pieces).”

Amit Malviya takes swipe at Kharge

Taking a swipe at Kharge’s goof up, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said, “Hello @Kharge ji, We hope Rahul Gandhi ji is fine. Today you tore him into pieces)”.

Top leaders of various Opposition parties had attended the ‘Maha Rally’ on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan, including Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal.

