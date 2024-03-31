Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi CM's wife, reads out his six 'guarantees' from lock-up at Oppn's mega rally | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/AAP Sunita Kejriwal

I.N.D.I.A bloc Maha Rally: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday (March 31) participated in the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's 'Maha Rally' at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. She read out the message from Arvind Kejriwal. She described Arvind Kejriwal as a "lion" and asked the people if he should resign, as being demanded by the BJP. She attacked the BJP over the Delhi CM's arrest and said that the government "will not be able to keep him in jail for long".

"Your own Kejriwal has sent a message for you from jail. Before reading this message, I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did the Prime Minister do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal Ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that Kejriwal ji is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign? Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long," she said.

"I am not seeking vote today. I'm not asking you to make someone win or lose. I'm seeking support to make a new India," she said while reading out the message of the Delhi CM.

Kejriwal's six "guarantees" to the country

Kejriwal gave six "guarantees" to the people of the country, including free electricity for the poor across the country and the construction of Mohalla Clinic in every mohalla of the nation.

"If you give the INDIA bloc the responsibility, we will build a great India. I give six guarantees. First, we will make arrangements for 24-hour electricity across the country. Second, we will make the electricity of the poor free across the country. Third, we will make excellent government school in every village. Fourth, we will make Mohalla Clinic in every village and mohalla. We will make multi-speciality government hospital in every district. We will make arrangements for free treatment of every citizen of the country. Fifth, will give appropriate cost of crops to farmers according to MSP. Sixth, we will give Delhi the status of a state," Sunita Kejriwal read out.

Stating that "mother India is in pain", she said that the "tyranny" by the government "won't work".

"Mother India is in pain, this tyranny won't work. My husband getting lots of blessings. People of Delhi have faced injustice in last 75 years; we will make Delhi full state if INDIA bloc comes to power. If voted to power, INDIA bloc to fulfill 6 guarantees, including good hospitals and education," she said.

Who attended the I.N.D.I.A bloc's 'Maha Rally'?

Top leaders of several Opposition parties, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi from Congress, Mehbooba Mufti from PDP, Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party, Sharad Pawar from NCP (SCP) and Farooq Abdullah from National Conference, Tejashwi Yadav from RJD, others shared the same stage, in a bid to send across a message of unity.

The AAP said that the rally was organised against the arrest of party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, however, the Congress said that it was a rally where the Opposition parties will unite against the government on various issues, of which Kejriwal's arrest was one of them.

