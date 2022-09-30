Friday, September 30, 2022
     
  4. Bomb hoax at Delhi's IGI Airport: How a fight between two passengers turns into bomb fear on flight

Bomb hoax at Delhi's IGI Airport: How a fight between two passengers turns into bomb fear on flight

Bomb hoax at Delhi's IGI Airport: A bomb threat assessment committee immediately probed the matter and the flight was put through checks after which the bomb call was declared a hoax.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2022 18:07 IST
A fight between two passengers for keeping their bags in
Image Source : PTI A fight between two passengers for keeping their bags in the overhead cabin of the aircraft led to bomb chaos. (Representational pic)

Bomb hoax at Delhi's IGI Airport: A Malaysia-bound flight on Friday was delayed over a false bomb alarm after a fight between two passengers on board the plane at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, officials said.

Seucrity agencies were alerted about the bomb call from Malaysia Airlines's MH173 around 1 pm after which they thoroughly checked the flight, the officials said.

The aircraft finally departed for Kuala Lumpur after a delay of two hours and 40 minutes and four passengers allegedly involved in the incident were handed over to the local police, they said.

"A fight broke out between two passengers for keeping their bags in the overhead cabin of the aircraft. When one passenger asked the other what was in his bag, the other replied 'bomb'. The flight was then grounded as the pilot was informed about it and the pilot intimated the ATC (air traffic controller)," official sources told news agency PTI.

"A bomb threat assessment committee immediately probed the matter and the flight was put through checks after which the bomb call was declared a hoax," the sources said. A total of four passengers -- all Indians -- were handed over to the police, they added. 

The passenger who made the bomb claim wad identified as Varindar Sidhu, according to sources. 

Also Read: SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag

 

