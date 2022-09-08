Maharashtra: Heavy rain expected in next 4-5 days; CM Shinde asks officials to brace up

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbaikars woke up to overcast conditions on Thursday morning.

Maharashtra weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted Thursday that some districts in Maharashtra are likely to get rain squalls for the next four to five days.

Some parts of the state received heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, with cloudbursts being reported at some spots.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday asked authorities in several districts of the state to be ready with rescue teams and relief mechanisms in view of the India Meteorological Department predicting rain squalls.

These are sudden, intense bouts of rain with gusts of wind for a few minutes.

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said officials in districts in the Konkan, western Maharashtra, north Maharashtra and Vidarbha have been directed to be on full alert for such weather activities.

The IMD has predicted that some parts of the state may get such rain squalls for the next four to five days, officials said.

Mumbai sees light rains

Mumbai witnessed rains along with thunder and lightning in the last 24 hours, bringing some respite from the sultry weather, and the weather department has forecast light to moderate thundershowers in the next one day. Mumbaikars woke up to overcast conditions on Thursday morning.

Heavy rain was not reported anywhere in the city in the morning. The local trains, Metro services and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, a civic official said.

There will be a high tide of 4.25 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 10.34 am, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours, the official said.

On Wednesday evening, Mumbai witnessed rains along with thunder and lightning. Though traffic had slowed down in some areas, no major water logging was reported from anywhere in the city.

In the 24-hour period till 8 am on Thursday, the island city received 30.96 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 32.64 mm and 19.29 mm downpours, the official said.

