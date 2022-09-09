Maharashtra weather update: Nashik temples inundated, heavy rains hit traffic in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk down a road during monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

Highlights Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Maharashtra for several days now.

A fresh visual on Friday showed several temples in Nashik inundated.

The rains started at around 4:30 pm in several parts of Mumbai.

Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Maharashtra for several days now. A fresh visual on Friday showed several temples in Nashik inundated. Besides, incessant rains affected road and rail traffic in Mumbai, while rains also continued in Navi Mumbai. The rains started at around 4:30 pm in several parts of Mumbai, with the downpour getting intense between 5 pm and 6 pm, leading to some spots getting more than 50 millimeters (mm) in the one-hour period, a civic official said.

During the heavy rain in Navi Mumbai, the low-lying areas were filled with water, and the situation still persists in some parts. The rain continued to wreak havoc in Bhiwandi, and the entire market from three lights of the city to Najrana complex are submerged. It rained heavily and continuously in Thane's Mumbra area since 5 pm yesterday. Visuals showed roads, cars, and markets submerged in rainwater.

Some areas in north Mumbai witnessed 60 to 90 mm rainfall in a couple of hours. "The area under S (civic) Ward received 51 mm rainfall between 5pm and 6pm, while F South ward got 35 mm. The area near the Building Proposal office received 45 mm. The area around Bhandup Complex got 42 mm and Gavanpada in Mulund (East) witnessed 34 mm rainfall," an official said.

The Central Railways' Main Line bore the brunt of the downpour, causing hardship to commuters during the evening rush hours.

Suburban services on the busy corridor were crippled in the night due to water-logging on tracks in Thane and Diva sections and decoupling of a goods train near Titwala station, Railway officials said.

Services between Mumbai CSMT-Khopoli and Mumbai CSMT-Kasara sections, on both fast and slow corridors, were thrown out of gear for a few hours, they said.

According to the officials, rainwater accumulated on rail tracks at Kalwa in Thane district. Due to track inundation, train services on fast line were completely stopped for sometime, while those on slow line were delayed.

(agency inputs)

Latest India News