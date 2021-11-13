Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Strict action against those making 'inflammatory' posts regarding Maha violence: Mumbai Cyber Cell

Against the backdrop of back-to-back incidents of stone-pelting in Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell on Saturday issued an alert warning against making and/or sharing inflammatory posts regarding the violent incidents on social media.

"Several inflammatory posts containing fake news is being spread across social media platforms, related to the recent incidents of violence in Maharashtra. Sharing or forwarding such posts is prohibited. Also, it is advised that social media accounts that carry such posts should be reported", the order read.

Strict action will be taken against those who will make such posts, and create chaos in the society, it further says.

On Saturday, a mob hurled stones on shops during a bandh allegedly organised by BJP in protest against rallies taken out by members of a minority community the day before against the purported communal violence in Tripura.

Police resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation, an Amravati Police official said.

A curfew was imposed in Maharashtra's Amravati city on Saturday. Except for medical emergencies, people are not allowed to come out of their houses. Similarly, a gathering of more than five people is not allowed, as per the order. The curfew will remain in force till further notice.

Latest India News