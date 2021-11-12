Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Violence breaks out during 'Bandh' in Nanded, Malegaon; 7 policemen including Additional SP injured

A scuffle broke out during an ongoing bandh in Nanded and Malegaon, in which 7 police personnel were injured, including an additional SP. As per reports, two groups of the same community clashed resulting in violence and stone-pelting.

According to reports, there was a demonstration by a particular community in Malegaon against the violence in Tripura in the past and during which people clashed with each other. Following the violence, markets have been closed and Police have instructed people to stay at home.

According to the information, stones were pelted on police vehicles. Also, more than 20 shops were vandalized during a demonstration in Amravati.

Thousands of people of a particular community had descended on the Abdul Hameed Chowk. Violence broke out after an argument between two groups of the same community. It is being said that there was a demonstration in Malegaon against the violence in Tripura in the past, during which people clashed with each other.

There have been incidents of arson, looting, and violence in Tripura after recent reports of violence against the minority Hindu community during Durga Puja in Bangladesh this year.

