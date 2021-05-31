'Shocked' at heavy traffic movement in Mumbai, Uddhav warns of stricter curbs

Image Source : PTI/FILE 'Shocked' at heavy traffic in Mumbai, Uddhav warns of stricter curbs

Seemingly unhappy with the heavy vehicular movement in Mumbai amid the raging coronavirus fears, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday warned of imposing stricter curbs.

"I was shocked to see heavy vehicular traffic in Mumbai today. I was wondering if I said anything about restrictions being lifted last night, but I didn't. If this continues, stricter curbs will have to be imposed," Thackeray said.

Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav extended the lockdown-like curbs till June 15 and also announced relaxations will be granted depending upon the COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

In municipal corporations or regions of districts with less than 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate and where the availability of occupied oxygen beds will be less than 40 per cent, all the establishments/shops engaged in essential commodities and services that are presently opened from 7 am to 11 am can now remain open from 7 am to 2 pm, the government said in an order.

For districts and corporations having more than a 20 per cent positivity rate and where over 75 per cent of oxygen beds are occupied, the borders of such districts will be closed and no person will be allowed to enter or exit in such districts.

The exceptions will be death from a family, medical reason and emergency services or services related to such situations.

