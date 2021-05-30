Maharashtra: Lockdown extended till June 15, but relaxations introduced

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has been extended in Maharashtra till June 15. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced depending on the case tally of districts.

KEY POINTS

All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7-11 am may be allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm.

In the case of all non-essential shops (stand-alone shops and not inside shopping centers/malls), decision regarding the allowing of opening of such shops along with the time limit for the functioning of the same way may be taken by respective Disaster Management authorities. These, if allowed to open, however shall not be opened beyond that allowed for essential shops and shall not be allowed to open on weekends.

Delivery of non-essential items along with essential items through e-commerce may be allowed in such districts.

Post 3 pm, there shall be restrictions on movement except for medical and other emergencies, or for home deliveries allowed under the order dated May 12, 2021.

All govt offices, except those involved directly for corona work in the said districts can function with 25% attendance. Respective DMA may allow more than this percentage of attendance if concerned HOD requests so. In MCGM area, for GOI and GOM establishments, these permissions shall be granted by Chief Secretary of State of Maharashtra.