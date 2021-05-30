Image Source : PTI/FILE 'Unlocking' in Uttar Pradesh to begin June 1 onward. Here's what will change

The process of "unlocking" in Uttar Pradesh will begin June 1 onward. According to an official order, shops and markets can operate between 7 am to 7 pm from Monday-Friday, except in containment zones. Restrictions will continue on Saturdays and Sundays.

Those districts that have more than 600 active coronavirus cases as on May 30 will not get any sort of relief right now, the order read. These include Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Baghpat, Moradabad, Ghazipur, Bijnor and Deoria.

KEY POINTS

School, colleges and educational institutions will continue to remain shut.

Only home delivery allowed at restaurants.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh approves phase-wise unlocking, weekend lockdown to continue

Latest India News