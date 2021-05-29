Madhya Pradesh approves phase-wise unlocking, weekend lockdown to continue

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh approves phase-wise unlocking.

Though the Madhya Pradesh government has approved a phase-wise unlocking of the "corona curfew" restrictions beginning June 1, the weekend lockdown will continue to be in force across the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

There will be separate sets of unlocking guidelines for the places having the COVID-19 positivity rate above five per cent and below 5 per cent, Chouhan told a meeting of the crisis management groups at the village, block, ward and district level in a televised address in the evening.

The weekend curfew from 10 PM on Saturdays to 6 AM on Mondays will continue irrespective of unlocking of coronavirus-induced curbs, he said.

"Based on these guidelines and local COVID-19 situation and circumstances, the crisis management committees at the district, ward, block and village levels will take decisions about unlocking theirrespective areas from June 1," Chouhan said.

The CM asked the crisis management committees to hold a meeting on Sunday to take a decision.

Chouhan said cultural, political, social, sports, fairs and entertainment activities will not be allowed.

He said school, colleges, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, theatre, auditoriums and picnic spots will continue to remain closed.

Chouhan also said that Morena district crisis management committee has already decided to continue the "corona curfew" given the spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, the state government came up with separate guidelines for villages falling under the green zone (zero active cases), 'yellow' zone (four or less than four active cases) and 'red' zone (five or more than five cases).

There would be stricter guidelines for the red zone.

Similarly, the coronavirus-induced restrictions will continue in those urban areas where the positivity rate is more than five per cent.

As per the guidelines, the number of people attending a marriage is capped at 10 from each side (total 20). It is mandatory to furnish the list of guests to the local administration in advance.

A maximum number of 10 people can participate in a funeral procession. Not more than four people will be allowed to worship at religious places in the state.

Government offices, except those involved in essential activities, will be allowed to run in the presence of 50 per cent of employees and 100 per cent of officers.

Gathering more than six people at any place will not be allowed.

Industrial activities, hospitals, nursing homes, petrol pumps, pharmacies, ration shops, agricultural activities etc will be allowed during the unlocking phase.

Taxis will be allowed to ply with two persons but they need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

As of May 29, the COVID-19 case tally in Madhya Pradesh stands at 7,77,349 and the death toll is 7,959, as per the state health department.

