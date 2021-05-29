Delhi Covid restrictions on movement of individuals extended till June 7, some business relaxations

Image Source : PTI DDMA extends curfew on movement of individuals in Delhi till June 7

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday extended the curfew on the movement of individuals except for essential activities in the national capital which shall remain into operation till 5 am on June 7 (Monday) or further orders whichever is earlier.

However, the operations of manufacturing/ production units within closed premises in approved industrial areas and construction activities within their worksites shall be allowed outside the containment zones during the curfew period, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over two months, and 122 more fatalities from the infection while the positivity rate slumped to 1.19 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Latest India News