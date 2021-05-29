Need to look forward unlocking process from June 1: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh looks forward towards unlocking from June 1.

As Covid situation has started to improve in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that they need to look forward unlocking process from June 1.

"The decision will be taken by districts themselves depending on their current COVID situations," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing district, development block and village level crisis management groups.

"We can stop the third wave of COVID-19. The state government will send some guidelines but the final decision will be yours," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Earlier, a consignment of 1,910 vials of amphotericin injections for the treatment of black fungus patients reached Bhopal on Thursday. The consignment will be sent to other districts in Madhya Pradesh from Bhopal.

The fresh consignment arrived after the state ran out of the injections amid rising cases of black fungus.

The black fungus disease is spreading in Madhya Pradesh along with the surge in Covid cases. A large number of patients who beat coronavirus are prone to the black fungus disease and are suffering from lack of amphotericin injections that are helpful in its treatment.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tweeted that the Madhya Pradesh government is making every effort to treat the patients of black fungus. "Today, the state has received 1,910 units of amphotericin injection. These injections are being sent by air to Jabalpur, Gwalior and Sagar districts," he informed.

He had earlier said that black fungus patients will be treated free of cost in government hospitals.

