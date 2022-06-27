Uddhav Thackeray tried to resign twice, stopped by Sharad Pawar, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with son Aaditya Thackeray.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wanted to resign but was stopped by alliance partner and NCP chief Sharad Pawar not once but twice ever since the government crisis unfolded, revealed sources.

First, Uddhav wanted to resign as Maharashtra Chief Minister after the Facebook LIVE he conducted on June 22 but was stopped by Sharad Pawar, sources said.

Next day too, Uddhav was going to resign after addressing the secretaries but again Sharad Pawar prevented him from taking the step.

Sources also say that Udvav had approached Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis June 21 night after Eknath Shinde's rebellion and tried to patch up.

As the crisis continues to unfold, sources said that Eknath Shind's faction will not merge with MNS - led by Raj Thackeray in any way.

The Eknath Shinde's faction will now give a letter to the Governor, or the Governor himself can also order the Chief Minister to prove the majority.

Meanwhile, the BJP has begun preparations for floor test and has asked MLAs to come to Mumbai.

According to BJP, they will have the strength of MLAs up to 129 its own MLAs, small parties and independents.

Amid this, three more MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray camp may join Eknath Shinde anytime.

