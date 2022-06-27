'Victory of Balasaheb's Hindutva': Eknath Shinde's first reaction to SC hearing on Maharashtra crisis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena's rebel leader Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, the Maharashtra leader who had rebelled against the ruling MVA government in the state threatening to bring the Sena government down, on Monday, tweeted his first reaction to the Supreme Court order on the rebel camp’s plea. The Sena leader said that it’s a “victory of Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva”.

“This is the victory of the Hindutva emperor Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva and the thoughts of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb,” Eknath Shinde tweeted in Marathi.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass an interim order on the Maharashtra government counsel's submissions that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly till July 11, as it extended, till July 12, the time granted to the 16 dissident MLAs to submit their response to the disqualification notices.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala said it cannot pass an order, which would create unnecessary complications. It told senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, representing the Maharashtra government, that if anything illegal happens, then he can always come back to the top court.

As Kamat said if disqualification proceedings are put in abeyance, then there should not be any floor test in the Assembly, the bench said: "On presumptions, can we pass (an order)...".

Then as Kamat urged the court to give his client the liberty to come to the court if there is an attempt to alter the status quo, Justice Surya Kant said: "Do you need our liberty... Let us not create any complications on the basis of apprehensions not founded now."

The top court scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 11.

The top court extended the time given by the Deputy Speaker to the rebel MLAs to file written responses to the disqualification notices, which was to end at 5.30 p.m. on Monday, to 5.30 p.m. on July 12.

The top court asked the Maharashtra government to ensure protection of rebel MLAs and the state government undertook that it would take immediate and adequate measures to protect lives, liberty, and properties of 39 rebel MLAs and their family members.

