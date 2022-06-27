Uddhav Thackeray contacted Fadnavis on June 21 after rebellion, tried to patch up: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra political crisis: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had contacted BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on June 21, the night of MLAs turning against the MVA government, said sources to India TV on Monday. Eknath Shinde, a senior Shiv Sena leader, along with multiple other MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition had moved to Surat, throwing the coalition into a crisis.

The CM had reportedly tried to patch up with the Fadnavis, the leader of the Opposition.

Sources also suggest that Thackeray was close to resigning after he went live on Facebook the night of the rebellion. However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had stopped him from doing so. The incident repeated the next day again, when Thackeray said he wanted to resign but was stopped by Pawar.

Meanwhile, sources also informed that Eknath Shinde will not merge with Raj Thackeray' Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in any way.

Quick updates on Maharashtra's political crisis:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took away portfolios of nine ministers who have jumped ship . An official statement said the portfolios of the rebel ministers led by cabinet member Shinde, who are camping in Guwahati, have been handed over to other ministers in the Thackeray-led government for ease of administration.

. An official statement said the portfolios of the rebel ministers led by cabinet member Shinde, who are camping in Guwahati, have been handed over to other ministers in the Thackeray-led government for ease of administration. The dissident MLAs took their fight to the Supreme Court, which kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings against them before the Assembly Deputy Speaker till July 11.

In midst of the turmoil, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, who is leading his party's charge against the rebels, faced ED summons which he termed as a "conspiracy" to stop him from fighting against party's political opponents. Raut, who is the Sena's chief spokesperson, said even if he is "killed", he will not resort to the "Guwahati route" taken by rebel MLAs.

The ED has summoned Raut on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends, officials said.

Meanwhile, security arrangements were tightened in the luxury hotel in Guwahati where rebel MLAs are camping as advocates, senior police and government officials were seen entering there.

