Ready to consider exiting out of MVA if...: Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut to rebel MLAs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday renewed an offer to the rebel leaders who have now parked themselves in Guwahati. Raut on Thursday said the Sena is ready to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra if the group of rebel legislators camping in Assam returns to Mumbai in 24 hours and discusses the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"You say you are real Shiv Sainiks and will not quit the party. We are ready to consider your demand provided you come back to Mumbai in 24 hours and discuss the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray. Your demand will be considered positively. Don't write letters on Twitter and WhatsApp," Raut said.

"The rebels who are out of Mumbai have raised the issue of Hindutva. If all these MLAs feel that Shiv Sena should walk out of the MVA, show guts to come back to Mumbai. You say you have issues only with the government and also say that you are true Shiv Sainiks...Your demand will be considered. But come and talk with Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

Leaving the party in catch-22 situation, Eknath Shinde has flaunted the support of 37 rebel MLAs of the Sena and nine independents in Guwahati.

Latest India News