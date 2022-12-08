Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/RAJIV SINGH Maharashtra: Mumbai Police bust fake Aadhaar, PAN card making centre in Goregaon; one arrested

Maharashtra : The Mumbai Police busted a centre that issued fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. They also arrested a 42-year-old man who had been involved in making the fake cards. The man has been identified as Arugeshkumar Mishra who allegedly made these cards.

During the raid, the police seized a printer and computer along with bogus documents which included 30 Aadhaar and 6 Pan cards. The police said that the fake cards were issued mainly under Hindu names while the documents consisted of Muslim names.

The police further added that the gang used to charge Rs 1100 for a single Aadhaar card while the price of a PAN card was Rs 500. Speaking about the incident, police said that the team had received information that such a centre was run in Goregaon. Under the guidance of DCP Ajay Kumar Bansal and under the supervision of senior inspector Dattatry Thopte, a team was formed and PSI Ram Vaishnav along with his team raided the centre on Sunday.

The police suspect that the Mishra used to provide fake Aadhaar cards to illegal Bangladeshi citizens who crossed the border and pretended to be Hindus.

The Mumbai police said that further investigations are underway.

