Jammu: JeM terror module busted; three held with arms and ammunition

JeM terror module busted : In a major breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three suspected operatives of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist group and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu, an official said today (November 9).

The JeM terror module was busted in a chance operation and the arms and ammunition, including three AK assault rifles, one pistol and six grenades, were recovered from an oil tanker in the Narwal area of the winter capital, a police spokesman said.

He said the module was assigned the task of transporting to Kashmir the weapons sent by a Pakistani handler from across the border.

The consistent effort of Jammu Police, in this case, made the arrest of three people, which includes two terror associates, and recoveries of huge consignment of arms and ammunition possible.

