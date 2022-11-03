Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Two migrant labourers shot at by terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Two migrant labourers shot at by terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

J&K: Two migrant labourers, one from Bihar and another from Nepal, were shot at by a terrorist in another targeted attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: November 03, 2022 20:38 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

J&K: Two migrant labourers, one from Bihar and another from Nepal, were shot at by a terrorist in another targeted attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Terrorists fired upon two migrant labourers who were working at a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district.

Both of them have been shifted to a nearby hospital, police informed.

ALSO READ'Are you scared... come, arrest me": CM Soren attacks Centre, skips ED summons in illegal mining case

ALSO READHimachal Pradesh: When asked about PoK, Rajnath Singh had THIS to say

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News