Two migrant labourers shot at by terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

J&K: Two migrant labourers, one from Bihar and another from Nepal, were shot at by a terrorist in another targeted attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Terrorists fired upon two migrant labourers who were working at a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district.

Both of them have been shifted to a nearby hospital, police informed.

