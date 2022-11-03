Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
  4. 'Are you scared... come, arrest me": CM Soren attacks Centre, skips ED summons in illegal mining case

'Are you scared... come, arrest me": CM Soren attacks Centre, skips ED summons in illegal mining case

Heman Soren skips ED summons: The Jharkhand Chief Minister said that he is not scared of the Central government. He urged the agencies to come and get him in case he has done something wrong.

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2022 16:50 IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was summoned by the Enforcement
Image Source : PTI Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was summoned by the Enforcement Bureau on November 3.

Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren skipped the Enforcement Directorate summons on Thursday. The leader had instead gone to Chattisgarh to attend a tribal programme. Soren, however, took a jibe at Centre and said: “I am neither afraid nor worried. Rather, I am emerging stronger. If people of Jharkhand wish, opponents will not find a place to hide." 

Soren made these comments while addressing JMM workers near his residence. He said he will fly to Raipur to attend a ‘Tribal Mahotsav' during the day, for which he had received an invitation. The JMM executive president alleged that the BJP is making attempts to destabilise his democratically elected government ever since it was voted to power. 

During the programme, the leader said: "I have been summoned by ED on Friday when I already have a programme in Chhattisgarh. If I've committed a crime that big, come and arrest me. Why the questioning?... security near ED office was also increased. Why, are you scared of Jharkhandis?", added CM Soren. The ED had asked Hemant Soren to appear before its Ranchi-based office for questioning on Thursday. 

Also Read: After ED summons, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren accuses Centre of 'misusing' government agencies

 

