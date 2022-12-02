Jammu & Kashmir: Police bust extortion racket; accused use toy guns impersonating as terrorists; 5 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 5 arrested and further investigation undeway

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday busted an extortion racket in Kulgam and arrested 5 men for impersonating as terrorists with fake weapons. Two toy guns, one toy pistol, two cutters, five phones and 5 masks were recovered from them, said police officials.

Kulgam is one of the sensitive areas in term of security. Just few days ago, on November 26 security forces detected and diffused two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Kulgam district. The IEDs -- one was a timer device and the other a sticky bomb -- were detected in Frisal Yaripora area of the South Kashmir district, police said. The area was cordoned off and further searches took place.

A month ago on October 27 an unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Asthan Marg area of Kulgam in which one terrorist was killed, a police official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained. An intensive search operation in the area was conducted by the armed forces.

(With PTI input)

Also Read: J&K: Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Kulgam, search operation underway

Latest India News