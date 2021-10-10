Maharashtra govt calls for bandh tomorrow to protest Lakhimpur violence, seeks peoples' support | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra government has called for a bandh on Monday to protest against Lakhimpur violence.

Maharashtra government has called for a bandh call on October 11 (Monday) in the state to protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which 8 people including farmers died last week.

The three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support Monday's state-wide bandh to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Maharashtra govt appeals people to support bandh call

"The state-wide bandh will commence from 12 midnight," NCP spokesman and state minister Nawab Malik said on Sunday. The workers of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are meeting citizens with an appeal to participate in the bandh wholeheartedly and express their solidarity with farmers, he said.

"The BJP-led central government has allowed the loot of agriculture produce through the three newly-enacted farm laws and now the kin of its minister is killing farmers. We have to show solidarity with the cultivators," he said.

MVA govt demands sacking of BJP minister

The MVA demands that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misha be sacked, the NCP leader added.

"It was only after the Supreme Court's intervention that the minister's son was arrested," he said.

Several-trade organisations support bandh call

Several trade organisations in Pune have expressed support for Monday's Maharashtra bandh called by the ruling MVA constituents and other outfits to protest against the October 3 killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

The Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) president Fattechand Ranka said all shops, except those dealing in essential items, will remain closed till 3 pm on Monday.

Over 2,000 traders dealing in fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, onions and potatoes etc will support the bandh to show solidarity with farmers who play an all-important role in their sector, said Rohan Ursal, secretary of the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Adate (Traders) Association.

Transport services to suffer

Transport is also likely to be hit in Maharashtra's second-largest city as rickshaw unions have decided to not ply their vehicles during the duration of the shutdown on Monday.

"Our organisation and several other transport groups will be supporting the bandh," said Rickshaw Panchayat functionary Nitin Pawar.

However, commuting respite for the public is expected from the civic-run Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, which has decided to run extra buses on Monday.

"As PMPML services fall under the essential category, we will be functioning on Monday, and have decided to ply extra buses, on all routes if needed," said its transport manager DM Zende.

(With inputs from PTI)

