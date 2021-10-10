'Had it been Atiq instead of Ashish': Owaisi invokes Ajay Mishra's caste, targets Centre for not sacking him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi during a public meeting in Kanpur.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday targeted the Modi government over Lakhimpur Kheri violence case asking why the centre is not removing its minister Ajay Mishra whose son has been accused in the case.

"Why does Narendra Modi not remove Ajay Mishra from cabinet? If the father is a minister, the vehicle belonged to him, it caused the death of 5 farmers, he warns people and two days later 5 farmers are killed, why does Narendra Modi not sack him?" Owaisi asked during a rally in Balrampur.

"It is because Ajay Mishra belongs to the upper caste, elections are approaching and they won't get the votes of the upper caste. Had his name been Atiq instead of Ashish, wouldn't they have run a bulldozer over his house?"

ALSO READ | "Where... on our land": Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over Army Chief's 'China here to stay' statement

Meanwhile, the Union minister's son, who was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days and placed under Covid quarantine in the district jail, officials said on Sunday.

Ashish Mishra was produced before a court late on Saturday night after around 12 hours of questioning over the violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

Ashish was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down the farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit last Sunday.

Two BJP workers and their driver were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. Local journalist Raman Kashyap also died in the violence.

A medical team examined Ashish Mishra in the crime branch office after which he was taken for production before a judicial magistrate, who sent him to 14-day judicial custody, senior prosecution officer SP Yadav told PTI.

ALSO READ | Manish Gupta murder case: Two UP Police officials arrested for Kanpur businessman's death in Gorakhpur hotel

Latest India News