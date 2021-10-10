"Where... on our land": Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over Army Chief's 'China here to stay' statement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted the Centre over Army Chief General MM Naravane's "China was here to stay" remark in the context of standoff in eastern Ladakh.

"'China here to stay.' Where? On our land," Gandhi said on Twitter, tagging a media report on General Naravane's statement on the PLA build-up.

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he remains silent on the "killings of farmers and BJP workers", and rising prices, but turns "violent" when he is criticised or his "friends" questioned.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane said, "the military build-up by China in the eastern Ladakh region and new infrastructure development to sustain the large-scale deployment are matters of concern and India has been keeping a close watch on all the activities by the Chinese PLA."

He said if the Chinese military maintains the deployment through the second winter, it may lead to an LoC-like situation (Line of Control) though not an active LoC as is there on the western front with Pakistan

The Chief of Army Staff said if the Chinese military continues with its deployment, the Indian Army too will maintain its presence on its side which is "as good as what the PLA (People's Liberation Army) has done".

Indian and Chinese militaries have been on a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for nearly 17 months though both sides disengaged from a number of friction points this year following a series of talks.

"Yes, it is a matter of concern that the large-scale build-up has occurred and continues to be in place, and to sustain that kind of a build-up, there has been an equal amount of infrastructure development on the Chinese side," Gen Naravane said at the Indian Today conclave.

"So, it means that they (PLA) are there to stay. We are keeping a close watch on all these developments, but if they are there to stay, we are there to stay too," he said.

Gen Naravane said the build-up and the infrastructure development on the Indian side are as good as what PLA has done.

In another tweet, the former Congress chief attacked the prime minister over his silence on the rising fuel price prices and the recent "killings" of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"PM silent - rising inflation, fuel prices, unemployment, murder of farmers and BJP workers. PM violent - lack of camera and photo-op, true criticism and questions on friends," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the prime minister on issues of China, inflation and his silence on the Lakhimpur violence that left eight dead including four farmers, BJP workers and a journalist.

Speaking at the India Today conclave Saturday, Gen Naravane had said,

"So, it means that they (PLA) are there to stay. We are keeping a close watch on all these developments, but if they are there to stay, we are there to stay too," he had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

