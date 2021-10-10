Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MANSUKHMANDAVIYA Another milestone! India administers over 95 crore COVID-19 vaccines: Mandaviya

In another milestone, over 95 crore coronavirus vaccines were administered in the country till Sunday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, sharing the news on Twitter, said that India is close to administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines.

"World's largest successful vaccination drive in full swing! India completes administration of 95 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses. Marching rapidly towards administering 100 crore vaccine doses. Get vaccinated quickly and encourage your friends & family to do the same!," Mandaviya said on Twitter.

Earlier, 96 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. A total of 8,28,73,425 balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for inoculation, it said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said in a statement.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

