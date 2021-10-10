Coal crisis may stop everything, Centre in denial: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "The Centre had done the same thing when the country grappled with oxygen crisis. They would not accept there is a problem," Sisodia said

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference on Sunday said that the coal crisis in the country can stop everything including industries but the Centre is denying it.

Sisodia further said that if the Centre doesn't take any step, another crisis will rise in the country. "The Centre had done the same thing when the country grappled with oxygen crisis. They would not accept there is a problem," he added.

“Union Power Minister R K Singh today said there isn’t any coal crisis and that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should not have written a letter to the prime minister on the issue. It is sad that a Union cabinet minister has adopted such irresponsible approach,” Sisodia said at the press conference. This clearly shows that the central government is making excuses to "run away" from the crisis, he added.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over "a power crisis" Delhi could face. "I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it," Kejriwal said.

"Delhi could face a power crisis. I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it. In the meanwhile, I wrote a letter to Hon’ble PM seeking his personal intervention," Kejriwal tweeted.

The letter also mentions that with the coal stock situation depleting in power generating stations, the dependence on Gas stations supplying the power to Delhi increases. But, even the gas station supplying power to Delhi does not have adequate APM gas to run at full capacity.

