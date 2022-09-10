Maharashtra logs 734 new Covid cases today; Mumbai adds 209

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The state witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases as a day before it had reported 955 new cases and four fatalities.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 734 new coronavirus infections and a single pandemic-related death, a health department report said. The tally of COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra so far rose to 81,10,131 and death toll increased to 1,48,285.

On Saturday the highest 444 cases were reported from the Mumbai circle, followed by Pune circle (132), Nashik circle (45), Latur circle, (44), Kolhapur (25), Nagpur circle (21), Akola circle (18) and Aurangabad circle (5). Each administrative circle comprises four-six districts.

The sole death was reported from Pune circle.

The number of recovered coronavirus patients rose to 79,55,268 with 1,216 patients recovering since the previous evening. Maharashtra has 6,578 active COVID-19 cases now, including the highest 1,900 in Mumbai, followed by 1,560 and 1,416 cases in Pune and Thane districts. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

With 22,092 new coronavirus tests conducted since previous evening, the number of samples tested so far rose to 8,43,52,282. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Total cases 81,10,131; fresh cases 734; death toll 1,48,285; total recoveries 79,55,268; active cases 6,578; total tests 8,43,52,282.

Mumbai adds 209 infections

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 209 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 11,47,791, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The toll remained unchanged at 19,717, while the count of recoveries reached 11,26,174 after 394 people recovered from the infection, he said.

The daily cases witnessed a slight dip compared to Friday, when the city had reported 251 new cases and a single casualty. With a recovery rate of 98.1 per cent, the city now has 1,900 active cases, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 7,830 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,81,70,534. Of the 209 new cases, only 21 patients were symptomatic, it was stated.

The overall growth rate of cases in the city stands at 0.026 per cent for the period between September 3 and September 9, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 2,733 days.

