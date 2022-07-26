Maharashtra reports 2,135 fresh Covid cases, 172% higher than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The highest infections were reported from the Pune circle.

Maharashtra Covid-19 news: Maharashtra recorded a 172 per cent hike in Covid cases after it logged 2,135 fresh infections on Tuesday. The health department said that the state reported 12 deaths due to the infection taking the toll to 1,48,080. Meanwhile, the active tally stands at 80,37,181cases.

Maharashtra on Monday had logged 785 Covid cases and six fatalities. The case positivity rate in the state stands at 5.77 per cent. Out of the 12 fatalities, five had occurred this week while seven were reported in the last 48 hours.

The financial capital is now left with 14,092 active cases after 2,565 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 78,75,009, the report said.

Of the 2,135 fresh cases, the highest 767 were reported from the Pune circle, followed by Mumbai circle (459), Nagpur circle (372), Nashik circle (203), Akola circle (115), Aurangabad circle (92), Latur circle (74), and Kolhapur circle (53).

Of the 12 fatalities, five occurred in the Pune circle, four in the Mumbai circle, two in the Akola circle, and one in the Nagpur circle, it said. At 4,798, the Pune district has the highest number of active cases, followed by 1,805 and 1,545 in Mumbai and Nagpur districts, respectively.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 97.98 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.84 per cent. With 36,949 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,29,73,037, the report said.

India Covid Tally

India recorded 14,830 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 36 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 26), the country saw a total of 18,159 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to around 98.47 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,32,46,829.

The total active cases of coronavirus in India have declined to 1,47,512, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,50,877. READ MORE

(With Inputs from PTI)

