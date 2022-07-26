Tuesday, July 26, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 14,830 fresh cases, 36 fatalities in last 24 hours

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have declined to 1,47,512, the health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: July 26, 2022 9:21 IST
Image Source : PTI A medic takes COVID sample of a lady.

Highlights

  • The daily positivity rate of COVID on July 26 was recorded 3.48 per cent
  • According to ICMR, 87,31,85,917 samples have been tested up to July 25 for COVID-19
  • A decrease of 3,365 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 14,830 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 36 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 26), the country saw a total of 18,159 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.47 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,32,46,829.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,47,512, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,50,877. 

Active cases:

A decrease of 3,365 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,110. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 26 was recorded 3.48 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,31,85,917 samples have been tested up to July 25 for COVID-19. Of these 4,26,102 samples were tested on Monday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Monday logged 463 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities due to the disease as the positivity rate climbed to 8.18 per cent, highest in over a month, according to city health department data.

This is the third consecutive day the positivity rate has remained above 5 per cent in the city. On June 20, 10.1 per cent of the total samples tested had turned out Covid positive. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 19,48,955 and the death toll to 26,303, the latest bulletin stated.

The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 2,548 down from 2,696 the previous day. As many as 1,939 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin showed. The fresh cases were detected out of 5,657 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day.

On Sunday, Delhi logged 729 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.57 per cent and two fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 10220 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 2764 176  2312570 322  14733      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 404 43  64709 29  296      
4 Assam 5605 78  722002 682  8014      
5 Bihar 1851 455  827711 810  12280      
6 Chandigarh 762 28  93821 53  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 3890 77  1145183 465  14058   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 11508 4      
9 Delhi 2548 148  1920104 609  26303   2
10 Goa 769 107  246840 27  3849      
11 Gujarat 5613 101  1232544 731  10963   3
12 Haryana 2513 74  1013082 581  10635   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 4155 102  286377 617  4156      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 3379 140  452416 243  4763      
15 Jharkhand 1235 432616 152  5327      
16 Karnataka 8896 266  3947688 1204  40133   1
17 Kerala*** 18869 558  6621530 2251  70393   7 7
18 Ladakh 152 18  28420 13  228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11360   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 1589 47  1036185 179  10748   1
21 Maharashtra 14534 158  7872444 937  148068   6
22 Manipur 605 35  135900 107  2126   1
23 Meghalaya 553 24  92727 53  1601   1
24 Mizoram 914 10  230289 187  708      
25 Nagaland 101 34841 767      
26 Odisha 6447 268  1291669 1006  9133   1
27 Puducherry 1231 63  166983 151  1965      
28 Punjab 6070 321  747101   17806   2
29 Rajasthan 1632 10  1281496 177  9577      
30 Sikkim 1130 87  39658 137  468      
31 Tamil Nadu 15093 316  3481121 2219  38032      
32 Telangana 4566 64  806207 645  4111      
33 Tripura 2310 56  102021 486  927   1
34 Uttarakhand 1703 431812 175  7705   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 2925 158  2073175 189  23560      
36 West Bengal 22657 1672  2042499 2759  21327   7
Total# 147512 3365  43246829 18159  526110 29  7 36
***Note for Kerala: No new deaths (zero) reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 07 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) reported.
**Note for Punjab: A total of 02 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State; further details are awaited.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

