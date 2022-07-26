COVID-19: India reports 14,830 fresh cases, 36 fatalities in last 24 hours

Highlights
- The daily positivity rate of COVID on July 26 was recorded 3.48 per cent
- According to ICMR, 87,31,85,917 samples have been tested up to July 25 for COVID-19
- A decrease of 3,365 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 14,830 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 36 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 26), the country saw a total of 18,159 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.47 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,32,46,829.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,47,512, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,50,877.
Active cases:
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,110. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 26 was recorded 3.48 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,31,85,917 samples have been tested up to July 25 for COVID-19. Of these 4,26,102 samples were tested on Monday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Monday logged 463 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities due to the disease as the positivity rate climbed to 8.18 per cent, highest in over a month, according to city health department data.
This is the third consecutive day the positivity rate has remained above 5 per cent in the city. On June 20, 10.1 per cent of the total samples tested had turned out Covid positive. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 19,48,955 and the death toll to 26,303, the latest bulletin stated.
The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 2,548 down from 2,696 the previous day. As many as 1,939 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin showed. The fresh cases were detected out of 5,657 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day.
On Sunday, Delhi logged 729 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.57 per cent and two fatalities.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|40
|4
|10220
|8
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2764
|176
|2312570
|322
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|404
|43
|64709
|29
|296
|4
|Assam
|5605
|78
|722002
|682
|8014
|5
|Bihar
|1851
|455
|827711
|810
|12280
|6
|Chandigarh
|762
|28
|93821
|53
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3890
|77
|1145183
|465
|14058
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|7
|1
|11508
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2548
|148
|1920104
|609
|26303
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|769
|107
|246840
|27
|3849
|11
|Gujarat
|5613
|101
|1232544
|731
|10963
|3
|3
|12
|Haryana
|2513
|74
|1013082
|581
|10635
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4155
|102
|286377
|617
|4156
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3379
|140
|452416
|243
|4763
|15
|Jharkhand
|1235
|7
|432616
|152
|5327
|16
|Karnataka
|8896
|266
|3947688
|1204
|40133
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|18869
|558
|6621530
|2251
|70393
|7
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|152
|18
|28420
|13
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11360
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1589
|47
|1036185
|179
|10748
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|14534
|158
|7872444
|937
|148068
|6
|6
|22
|Manipur
|605
|35
|135900
|107
|2126
|1
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|553
|24
|92727
|53
|1601
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|914
|10
|230289
|187
|708
|25
|Nagaland
|101
|9
|34841
|7
|767
|26
|Odisha
|6447
|268
|1291669
|1006
|9133
|1
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|1231
|63
|166983
|151
|1965
|28
|Punjab
|6070
|321
|747101
|17806
|2
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|1632
|10
|1281496
|177
|9577
|30
|Sikkim
|1130
|87
|39658
|137
|468
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|15093
|316
|3481121
|2219
|38032
|32
|Telangana
|4566
|64
|806207
|645
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|2310
|56
|102021
|486
|927
|1
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1703
|6
|431812
|175
|7705
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2925
|158
|2073175
|189
|23560
|36
|West Bengal
|22657
|1672
|2042499
|2759
|21327
|7
|7
|Total#
|147512
|3365
|43246829
|18159
|526110
|29
|7
|36
|***Note for Kerala: No new deaths (zero) reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 07 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) reported.
|**Note for Punjab: A total of 02 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State; further details are awaited.
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )