COVID-19: India reports 14,830 fresh cases, 36 fatalities in last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 14,830 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 36 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 26), the country saw a total of 18,159 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.47 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,32,46,829.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,47,512, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,50,877.

Active cases :

A decrease of 3,365 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,110. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 26 was recorded 3.48 per cent.

ICMR Testing :

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,31,85,917 samples have been tested up to July 25 for COVID-19. Of these 4,26,102 samples were tested on Monday.

Delhi COVID tally :

Delhi on Monday logged 463 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities due to the disease as the positivity rate climbed to 8.18 per cent, highest in over a month, according to city health department data.

This is the third consecutive day the positivity rate has remained above 5 per cent in the city. On June 20, 10.1 per cent of the total samples tested had turned out Covid positive. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 19,48,955 and the death toll to 26,303, the latest bulletin stated.

The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 2,548 down from 2,696 the previous day. As many as 1,939 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin showed. The fresh cases were detected out of 5,657 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day.

On Sunday, Delhi logged 729 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.57 per cent and two fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 4 10220 8 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2764 176 2312570 322 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 404 43 64709 29 296 4 Assam 5605 78 722002 682 8014 5 Bihar 1851 455 827711 810 12280 6 Chandigarh 762 28 93821 53 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 3890 77 1145183 465 14058 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 1 11508 2 4 9 Delhi 2548 148 1920104 609 26303 2 2 10 Goa 769 107 246840 27 3849 11 Gujarat 5613 101 1232544 731 10963 3 3 12 Haryana 2513 74 1013082 581 10635 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 4155 102 286377 617 4156 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3379 140 452416 243 4763 15 Jharkhand 1235 7 432616 152 5327 16 Karnataka 8896 266 3947688 1204 40133 1 1 17 Kerala*** 18869 558 6621530 2251 70393 7 7 18 Ladakh 152 18 28420 13 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11360 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1589 47 1036185 179 10748 1 1 21 Maharashtra 14534 158 7872444 937 148068 6 6 22 Manipur 605 35 135900 107 2126 1 1 23 Meghalaya 553 24 92727 53 1601 1 1 24 Mizoram 914 10 230289 187 708 25 Nagaland 101 9 34841 7 767 26 Odisha 6447 268 1291669 1006 9133 1 1 27 Puducherry 1231 63 166983 151 1965 28 Punjab 6070 321 747101 17806 2 2 29 Rajasthan 1632 10 1281496 177 9577 30 Sikkim 1130 87 39658 137 468 31 Tamil Nadu 15093 316 3481121 2219 38032 32 Telangana 4566 64 806207 645 4111 33 Tripura 2310 56 102021 486 927 1 1 34 Uttarakhand 1703 6 431812 175 7705 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 2925 158 2073175 189 23560 36 West Bengal 22657 1672 2042499 2759 21327 7 7 Total# 147512 3365 43246829 18159 526110 29 7 36 ***Note for Kerala: No new deaths (zero) reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 07 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) reported. **Note for Punjab: A total of 02 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State; further details are awaited. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

