Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Bihar news : The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19.

As per reports, he has been suffering from fever for the past few days. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, India recorded 14,830 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 36 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 26), the country saw a total of 18,159 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.47 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,32,46,829.

