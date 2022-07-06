Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar meets ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at Patna hospital

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar meets ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad at Patna hospital

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at a private hospital in Patna where the latter is undergoing treatment for a fractured shoulder. Nitish arrived at the Paras Hospital around 1 PM and met Lalu inside the ICU.

Besides Nitish, state's Health Minister Mangal Pandey and Industry Minister Shahnawaz Hussain also met Lalu to enquire about his health.

Lalu, 74, was admitted to a hospital in Patna on Monday following a fracture in his right shoulder after suffering a fall at his house on Sunday. After Sunday's incident, Lalu was initially admitted to a private hospital for primary treatment. He was discharged on the same day. But on Monday his condition became serious after which he was admitted to Paras Hospital.

