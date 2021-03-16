Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 17,864 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths

The coronavirus situation in Maharashtra became grimmer on Tuesday as the state recorded 17,864 new cases -- highest one-day rise this year -- and 87 deaths, a health official said. The caseload in the state rose to 23,47,328 and death toll reached 52,996. As many as 9,510 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 21,54,253.

There are 1,38,813 active cases in the state now. Earlier, the state had recorded 17,000-plus cases in a day more than once in September 2020.

On Tuesday, Pune city recorded the highest 1,954 new cases followed by 1,951 in Nagpur and 1,922 in Mumbai city.

Pune division comprising civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara reported 3,994 new cases, highest among the divisions.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,66,518 and death toll at 11,884.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,47,597 and four deaths took the fatality count to 11,543.

Mumbai division reported 3,671 new cases and six deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,66,578 and death toll to 19,974.

Nashik division's case tally stood at 3,23,173 and the death toll at 5,387. Kolhapur division has reported 1,21,415 cases and 4,091 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stands at 93,452 and death count at 2,115.

Latur division has reported 94,418 cases until now and 2,570 fatalities. Akola division has reported 1,20,995 cases while 1,935 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has reported 2,60,633 infections and 4,949 fatalities so far.

With 1,06,274 tests carried out on Tuesday, the state has so far tested 1,77,15,522 samples for coronavirus. For the first time the state carried out over one lakh tests in a day in this calendar year.

There are 6,52,531 people in home quarantine while 6,067 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 87 deaths, 36 occurred in the last 48 hours and 31 in the last week. Rest were from the period before that.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 23,47,328, New cases: 17,864, Death toll: 52,996, Discharged: 21,54,253, Active cases: 1,38,813, people tested so far: 1,77,15,522.

