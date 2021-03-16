MP mandates COVID-19 negative report for air passengers from Maharashtra

Tuesday, March 16, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: March 16, 2021 6:31 IST
Image Source : PTI

MP: Air passengers from Maharashtra need to carry negative COVID-19 report

Passengers arriving by flight from Maharashtra will have to produce the latest coronavirus negative report on arrival at Indore as well as Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, local authorities said on Monday. The rule was announced as new cases upsurged in the neighbouring states in the last few days. Indore district magistrate Manish Singh issued guidelines which said passengers coming from Maharashtra must produce a negative report of RT-PCR test carried out no more than 48 hours before.

In Bhopal, district authorities issued similar guidelines, saying passengers should produce negative coronavirus report with the test carried out no more than 72 hours before.

Indore authorities also said that those passengers who do not have negative RT-PCR test reports will have to undergo the test at their own expense at the airport.

If they test positive, they will have to stay in home quarantine until they are free of the infection.

With 259 new cases, Indore's caseload reached 62,411 on Monday, while that of Bhopal rose to 45,535 with the addition of 199 cases. 

(With PTI inputs)

