Maharashtra Congress leader Sheikh Hussain makes offensive comments on PM Modi, booked.

A Maharashtra Congress leader on Monday (June 13) courted controversy after he allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking part in a protest organised by the party in Nagpur over questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sheikh Hussain, former Nagpur Congress unit president, made the alleged remarks while criticizing the PM over questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers from the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra staged a demonstration outside the ED office in Nagpur to express their solidarity with Gandhi.

BJP's action against the comment:

Taking exception to Hussain's comments against Modi, the Nagpur BJP earlier said that it will file a police complaint against him on Tuesday (June 14).

Nagpur BJP spokesperson Chandan Goswami alleged Hussain used objectionable language against the Prime Minister during his speech at the protest site and said the party will approach the police in this regard.

