Maharashtra: 2 coaches of Indore-Daund special train derailed at Lonavla station, none hurt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE According to railway officials, one trolley (wheel set) each of the second and third coaches from the rear end of the train derailed at around 7.50 am while it was entering a platform at the Lonavla station, located about 80 km from Mumbai.

Two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed at Lonavla hill town station in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, railway officials said.

Train movement on the route was affected and the traffic was restored after about five hours, railway sources said. A few trains, including the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, were delayed due to the derailment in the morning, they said.

"All the train passengers were safe. No one was injured," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

He said the train was on way to Daund town in Pune district from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Relief vehicles were sent to the spot, the official said. The two derailed coaches were detached and the rest of the train proceeded on its journey at 9.27 am, he said.

Later, re-railment of one of the coaches was completed at 10.25 am and of the other coach at 11.44 am, Sutar said, adding that the re-railed coaches departed from the site at 12.20 pm.

"UP and Down traffic is running and there is no detention to any train," he tweeted. The cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained, railway officials said, adding that the Central Railway was likely to announce an inquiry into it by a senior official.

